Sites go offline for more than an hour after cloud computing network Cloudflare outage

SINGAPORE - A major cloud computing network was hit by an outage on Tuesday (June 21), causing many prominent websites and services to go offline for more than an hour.

Content delivery network Cloudflare reported a critical incident at 2.43pm, noting that connectivity had been "disrupted in broad regions".

Chat platform Discord, video streaming service Crunchyroll and e-commerce platform Shopify were among the services affected.

Some cryptocurrency trading platforms like Coinbase were also affected.

Cloudflare said it had implemented a fix at 3.20pm and was monitoring the results. At 4.08pm, it tweeted that the "incident has been resolved".

The Straits Times has contacted Cloudflare for comment.