Singapore to work with Estonia on cyber security, helping firms to go digital

SINGAPORE - The Republic and Estonia are teaming up to cooperate further in digital areas such as cyber security, and help their companies to go digital.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Monday (Sept 6) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Estonian Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Andres Sutt during a work visit to Estonia's capital, Tallinn.

Estonia broke away from the Soviet Union and regained independence in 1991. It jumped into digital transformation after that, such as having a mandatory electronic identification system, which started providing citizens in 2002 with safe online access to all e-government and commercial services.

Under the agreement, both countries will commit to share expertise in cyber-security policies and protection of critical information infrastructure. In Singapore, sectors with such technology infrastructure include energy and land transport.

The Republic and Estonia will also participate in operations related to cyber threats.

They will support the digitalisation of their small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as mid-capitalisation companies.

Other key areas of cooperation covered by the MOU include greater market access for companies from both nations, and facilitating more collaboration between start-ups.

During Mrs Teo's visit to Estonia, which ends on Friday, she spoke at the Tallinn Digital Summit, an annual meeting for leaders in digital development worldwide.

She noted how cyber security has become a "wicked" problem that cannot be "solved once and for all".

This has, in turn, led to Singapore changing its cyber-security posture from emphasising preventive measures to adopting an "assume breach" mindset.

Such an approach assumes systems have been breached or compromised, so constant vigilance and monitoring is needed.

Mrs Teo added that if a breach occurs, it is critical for governments to already have in place mechanisms to respond so that there can be a swift recovery.

Also essential are clear and timely communication to maintain public trust, she said.



Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo speaking at the Tallinn Digital Summit in Estonia, on Sept 7, 2021. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



Singapore has been hit by a series of cyber-security breaches, including its worst data breach involving 1.5 million SingHealth patients' data in June 2018.

Cyber attacks and breaches have also increased. In July, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office said public officers reported 108 cases of data leaks by the Government last year, up 44 per cent from 75 cases in 2019.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore said 37 per cent of people here have reported being victims of at least one cyber-security incident last year, according to survey findings it released in June.

The agency, which oversees cyber-security matters here, added that this is an increase from 28 per cent in 2019.