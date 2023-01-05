‘I think I’ve done my job’: Creative Technology’s Sim Wong Hoo a generous, feisty, passionate man

I first met the late Mr Sim Wong Hoo when I was a rookie reporter in 2000 and covering the financial results of Creative Technology, the company he founded in 1981.

He was already the posterboy for Singapore technopreneurship but wore his fame lightly. He would personally welcome every journalist walking in through the doors of Creative’s headquarters at International Business Park in Jurong, and demonstrate the firm’s latest products.

News of his sudden death on Wednesday at the age of 67 has evoked grief and gratitude.

Former foreign minister George Yeo, a non-executive director on Creative’s board, said he has lost an old friend. “Still remember the evening he presented me and (then) President Ong Teng Cheong with a Nomad MP3 player storing 12 songs. He was always bubbling with ideas. Never left a meeting with him without new inspirations,” Mr Yeo wrote in a Facebook post.