Safety benchmarks to allow robots to deliver packages in S'pore being drawn up

SINGAPORE - The idea of robots travelling on Singapore's roads to deliver food and packages is now another step closer to reality.

A set of safety criteria for the deployment of autonomous mobile robots in outdoor urban environments is being developed by technology company Continental Automotive Singapore and German company TUV SUD.

The global testing and certification giant has a $100 million regional hub at the International Business Park in Jurong.

The benchmarks seek to minimise the chances of an accident - such as a collision between a robot and a person or vehicle - occurring when such autonomous devices are making deliveries.

The criteria may eventually be adopted in Singapore as safety standards, which would be one of the first in the world for the use of autonomous mobile robots in cities.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the partnership was inked at Continental's office in Boon Keng Road on Thursday (May 12).

Under the MOU, the companies will develop the safety criteria using feedback from trials of Continental's autonomous robots here.

There is currently one ongoing pilot, where the robots deliver food from Dignity Kitchen to Continental's office.

The social enterprise foodcourt and hawker training school for the differently abled is also located in Boon Keng Road.

Past projects by Continental include a similar food delivery service for students at Nanyang Technological University, which ended last year, and one with the Infocomm Media Development Authority which used a 5G network here to run the robots. That project ended in March.

In a joint statement, Continental and TUV SUD said one of the first scenarios to be assessed is teleoperation, or the remote manual control of a robot.

Continental's robots are fully automated but can be taken over by a human operator if required, such as when a robot encounters an obstacle in its delivery route.

In cases where the operator is remotely controlling the robot, factors such as low latency - having little or no lag time - are essential.

The two organisations will also consider the robustness of cyber-security features, to prevent hackers from seizing control of the robot, as well as the robot's adaptability when encountering low-visibility conditions such as heavy rain.