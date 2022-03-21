Russian cyber attacks are struggling to impact Ukraine's networks

KYIV (BLOOMBERG) - Russian cyber attacks have so far struggled to successfully target Ukraine's critical national infrastructure, according to government officials.

While they are aware of Russian intent to disrupt or infiltrate Ukrainian systems, according to the officials, they have continued to function and Ukraine has mounted a strong defence.

Many denial-of-service attacks targeting Ukraine are of low sophistication and impact, the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The country's experience fending off major cyber attacks since 2015 may have helped prepare it for recent attempts, they added.

The destructive "wiper" malware seen in Ukraine is more insidious and the officials said they are on alert for it appearing outside of the country. In the hours prior to Russia's invasion, some Ukrainian government agencies were targeted with the software, which deleted data held on infected computers.

More aggressive network take-downs or attacks may not fit with Russian objectives, they added, and Russia could even be leaving the broadband network active for its own means to gather intelligence. Over 400,000 people have volunteered to help the Ukrainian government, using digital means to disrupt Russian government and military targets, according to a Ukrainian cyber-security official.

Although cyber attacks within Ukraine have had mixed success, there have been significant attacks on other targets.

United States, French and Ukrainian intelligence agencies are investigating an apparent cyber attack against ViaSat, according to a report from Reuters.

The United Kingdom is now also investigating the attack, according to people familiar with the situation.

A spokesman for the US National Security Agency said: "NSA is aware of reports of a potential cyber attack that disconnected thousands of very small aperture terminals (Vsats) that receive data to and from a satellite network. We continue to work with inter-agency partners and allies to assess the scope and severity of the incident."

A European official told Bloomberg that the interruption was likely a cyber attack and that agencies were investigating to determine any potential attribution.

It is one of the highest profile cyber incidents seen during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and could be "spillover" from the conflict, said the officials, who asked not to be named discussing confidential matters.

It is not known whether the hack is attributed to Russian activity.