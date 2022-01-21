Red Cross hack compromises data of 515,000 vulnerable people

GENEVA (BLOOMBERG) - The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday (Jan 19) that personal data of 515,000 vulnerable people were compromised in a "sophisticated" hack.

The cyber attack targeted a contractor in Switzerland that stores Red Cross data, and the humanitarian group said it does not know who the perpetrators are. There is no indication yet that the data was leaked or shared publicly.

The data consisted of confidential information on people separated from their families due to conflict, migration and disaster as well as missing people and people in detention.