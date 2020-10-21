For Subscribers
Ready, get smart, go
The pandemic is driving up sales of smartwatches, as virtual runs replace mass sporting events. The Straits Times checks out six of these watches
Communications manager Germaine Pereira, 31, paid more than $200 for a Samsung Galaxy Active2 smartwatch last month, which she uses to track her gym workouts.
It replaced her cheaper fitness tracker from a different brand, which she bought in 2016 for around $100. "I did not like it as it was not intuitive and lacked smartwatch features," she says.