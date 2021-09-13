Pre-order hitch for Samsung's foldable phones

A combination of high demand and a system error resulted in some customers experiencing delays in getting their pre-ordered, latest foldable smartphones from Samsung, according to the South Korean electronics giant.

The delays led some customers to complain about the matter.

Those who pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 handsets that were announced on Aug 11 expected to get them from Sept 2 onwards. The phones were officially launched last Friday.

Some buyers who had ordered through Samsung's online store were also told they would get the phones on Sept 2, but they did not.

Some were informed that their gadgets - notably the pricier Fold3 models - would be delayed by a week or more even though the phones had been paid for in full.

The more premium Fold3 phone costs between $2,398 and $2,548. It looks like a thick 6.2-inch smartphone but becomes a 7.6-inch tablet when it is unfolded.

The Flip3 costs between $1,398 and $1,498, and looks like a regular 6.7-inch smartphone. But it can be folded in half like the clam-shell mobile phones of yore.

Several consumers expressed their disappointment online, such as on Facebook and HardwareZone forums.

One point they brought up was that those who had ordered the phones elsewhere did not appear to have similar issues.

A check with two telcos and three physical and online retailers - including StarHub, Lazada and Shopee - found that they did not appear to have as many issues with fulfilling pre-orders for customers.

Another issue that customers raised was why some who had their deliveries pushed back received an extended Samsung Care+ warranty-like service as compensation, but others did not.

Some customers, such as human resources consultant Emily Yoon, have cancelled their pre-orders.

Ms Yoon, 39, had wanted to buy the $2,400 Fold3 as a gift for herself and was supposed to get it on Sept 2. But the phone never came and delivery was delayed to between Sept 13 and 19.

"I just want this to end and get back my refund so that I can buy another new phone," said Ms Yoon, adding that she is also facing issues with the cancellation.

When contacted, Samsung Electronics Singapore said the "strong pre-order numbers" for the Fold3 5G and Flip3 "exceeded our expectations both locally and globally".

"We are working hard to ensure that all pre-orders are fulfilled as soon as we can," it added.

Samsung said on Sept 3 that the Fold3 had already sold out here and the Flip3 was selling fast.

On why some affected customers received the extended Samsung Care+ service but not others, Samsung said customers who pre-ordered the Fold3 were told they may get their devices later this month or next month, depending on when they had placed their orders.

"Unfortunately, a system error occurred with a group of customers who received an e-mail notification prematurely that their pre-ordered device would be available for collection on Sept 2," said Samsung. The extended Care+ service is offered to these customers.

The company added that it is reviewing its processes to improve the customer purchase experience to prevent a repeat of the incident.

It will also continue to give regular updates on the expected availability date for pre-orders.