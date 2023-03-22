Photography website DPReview to shut down after 25 years amid Amazon layoffs

Camera and photography website Digital Photography Review, also known as DPReview, will be shutting down after 25 years, amid multiple rounds of layoffs announced by parent company Amazon in recent months.

Established in November 1998, the website, which provides in-depth reviews of cameras, related accessories, and various forums for photography enthusiasts, had more than 750,000 followers across its social media accounts as of Wednesday.

The website will remain active until April 10, said DPReview’s general manager Scott Everett on Tuesday in a statement on its website.

After April 10, the site will be locked, with no further updates made. It will still be available in read-only mode for a limited period afterwards.

Users of the site can request a download of all the photos and text they have uploaded to the site, which will be available until April 6.

Describing it as a “difficult decision”, Mr Everett attributed the closure to the “annual operating plan review that our parent company shared earlier this year”. He included a link to Amazon’s Jan 5 announcement by its chief executive officer Andy Jassy, who said then that more “role reductions” were expected in early 2023.

DPReview’s editorial team is still working on reviews and looking forward to delivering some of its best-ever content, said Mr Everett.

“Everyone on our staff was a reader and fan of DPReview before working here, and we’re grateful for the communities that formed around the site,” he said.

“Thank you for your support over the years, and we hope you’ll join us in the coming weeks as we celebrate this journey.”

Commenters on its various posts announcing its closure paid tribute to the content and resources DPReview provided, expressing dismay at the development.

“Really sorry to hear it. Your reviews and charts are the gold standard for photography,” said a commenter, adding that DPReview helped him make “countless informed purchases”.