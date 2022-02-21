OpenSea probes NFT phishing attack, co-founder says

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - The co-founder of OpenSea said the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace is investigating a "phishing attack", which does not appear to be active.

"We don't believe it's connected to the OpenSea website," Mr Devin Finzer, who is also its chief executive officer, said on Twitter. "It appears 32 users thus far have signed a malicious payload from an attacker, and some of their NFTs were stolen."

NFTs are digital tokens that act like certificates of authenticity for, and in some cases represent ownership of, assets that range from expensive illustrations of apes to collectibles like celebrity autographs and physical goods like a case of rare whiskey.

Some of the NFTs have been returned, and there has not been further malicious activity seen from the attacker's account, Mr Finzer said.

He also dispelled rumours of a US$200 million (S$269 million) hack, saying the attacker has US$1.7 million of Ethereum in his wallet from selling some of the stolen NFTs.