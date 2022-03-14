Online TV streaming in Singapore gets boost from WFH, South Korean shows

SINGAPORE - Lured by South Korean TV shows and working from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, more Singapore consumers tuned in to streaming services for their television fix last year, at the expense of traditional TV programmes.

A report has found that 55 per cent of viewers here said they watched their favourite shows on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services such as Netflix and iQiyi last year, up from 52 per cent the year before.

But there was a drop for traditional TV, with 36 per cent of respondents remaining loyal viewers last year, down from 43 per cent in 2020.

The report released last month by digital marketing company The Trade Desk polled about 400 people here aged 16 and above in November last year.

OTT services stream professionally produced TV content on demand over the Internet on any device. They include Amazon Prime, Disney+, Mediacorp's meWatch, Singtel Cast, StarHub Go Max and Viu.

But OTT services exclude platforms that also stream videos created and uploaded by consumers, such as YouTube and Facebook.

Traditional TV refers to TV content broadcast on a fixed schedule to TV sets, such as free-to-air shows from Mediacorp.

The report also showed that the total number of hours watched per month on OTT services jumped 27 per cent last year from the year before, to hit more than one billion.

On average, OTT viewers here spent 2.3 hours a day last year watching shows, while heavy users spent six hours doing so. This contrasts with 1.6 hours of regular TV programming watched on average.

In 2020, it was 2.2 hours for OTT and 1.8 hours for traditional TV.

The shift from traditional TV viewing to online streaming on OTT services could be due to factors such as an always-on lifestyle becoming the norm here, said Ms Jennie Johnson, The Trade Desk's senior marketing director for South-east Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand.

The pandemic has also "ushered in an accelerated shift to OTT", she said. The Trade Desk said that in South-east Asia, this was due partly to Covid-19 causing people to work from home and binge on shows at their convenience.

Ms Johnson said the report also showed that viewers prefer the flexibility of OTT services for watching shows on demand. This is especially so for Generation Z, those aged 16 to 24, who enjoy watching shows outside their homes.

Unlike traditional TV, which can be watched only on TV sets on a fixed schedule, OTT shows can be watched by viewers whenever they want on a variety of devices, be they their TV sets, laptops, tablets or phones.