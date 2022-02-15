Online platform to offer employees simpler way of sharing Covid-19 test results, vaccination records

SINGAPORE - Organisations seeking a hassle-free method of collecting Covid-19 swab test results and records from their workers can now use an online platform developed by the Government to do so.

Known as Sync, the platform enables firms to retrieve results of swab tests taken by employees, as well as their vaccination statuses.

It is free for use and was developed by Open Government Products, a division of the Government Technology Agency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

The platform was made publicly available for all organisations on Tuesday (Feb 15), after a soft launch last November.

It can be accessed through a browser, such as Google Chrome, by users with a valid Singpass account or by organisations using Corppass.

Employees using Sync must first consent to the platform sharing their vaccination status, as well as results of antigen rapid tests (ARTs) and polymerase chain reaction tests with their organisations.

Such information not only includes results of swab tests conducted at clinics, hospitals and other approved centres - which is retrieved from a central Covid-19 database connected to the platform - but also results of self-administered ARTs that the workers had uploaded to the platform.

Such information is consolidated into daily reports, which are then sent by Sync to the relevant organisations.

But the employees can choose to remove their consent for the data to be shared to an organisation at any time, such as in situations when they are changing jobs.

Open Government Products said workers typically self-declare their test results and vaccination records to their employers.

This is an administratively onerous process, especially for those working at multiple companies - where their records require updating and validating across different platforms and organisations, it added.

"Employers, on the other hand, may not have the most timely data for the early detection of Covid-19 positive cases in the workplace to help contain the spread of the virus," it said.

"Additionally, members of the public have expressed a desire for better control over how they share Covid-19 data with organisations."

Open Government Products noted that employers in high-risk sectors lack a scalable way of collecting consent and keeping records up-to-date.

"We came up with the idea of Sync to enable employees to give consent for employers to access specific records on a subscription basis, so that they do not need to go through the hassle of resubmitting records or updating multiple organisations when statuses change," it said.