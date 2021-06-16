NUS to pilot SP Group's digital solutions to improve energy efficiency

SINGAPORE - The National University of Singapore (NUS) will pilot SP Group's digital energy solutions to improve energy efficiency standards.

SP Group, a leading utilities provider in the Asia-Pacific, also offers sustainable energy solutions for businesses.

Its spokesman said the company has been in talks with NUS to deploy smart energy solutions.

The digital energy solutions will be installed at two buildings in NUS' University Town (UTown) - the Education Resource Centre and the Stephen Riady Centre - in the first half of 2022.

According to SP Group, both buildings will allow the solutions to be tested effectively, with their various categories of spatial use, such as offices, teaching rooms and sports facilities. They also have commercial tenants.

The solutions consist of an online portal and a mobile application tool.

The portal allows building facilities managers to keep track of the building's aggregated water and electricity consumption, and resulting carbon emissions. This would aid users to identify ways to reduce their utilities usage.

The portal has two prominent features - advanced data analytics and an anomaly detection function.

The data analytics feature provides recommendations on saving energy. This will assist building operators to plan more efficient building management.

The artificial intelligence-enabled anomaly detection function prevents utilities wastage by alerting managers of anomalies in consumption patterns.

Alongside facilities managers, building occupants will also be involved in SP Group's digital energy solutions.

The occupants, such as staff, workers and students, as well as those who may visit the buildings for meetings, will be provided with an "At Work" function of the SP Utilities mobile app.

The app aims to enhance the occupants' sustainability experience by providing them personalised energy data, such as how much energy and water are being used in specific locations of the building, helping them to be more aware of its consumption performance.

Additionally, occupants will be encouraged to adopt green behaviour through the app's quizzes, challenges, rewards and tips on saving energy.



The portal allows building facilities managers to keep track of the building's aggregated water and electricity consumption, and resulting carbon emissions. PHOTOS: SP GROUP



These digital energy solutions have been developed by SP Group under the Green Buildings Innovation Cluster with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) awarding it a grant to implement digital solutions to push the limits of buildings' energy efficiency standards.

SP Group chief executive Stanley Huang said: "With the support of BCA and operators, we will develop user-centric solutions to advance next-gen green, energy-efficient buildings, and create green communities that will accelerate a carbon neutral future for Singapore."