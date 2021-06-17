NUS to pilot SP Group's digital energy solutions

The National University of Singapore (NUS) will pilot SP Group's digital energy solutions to improve energy efficiency standards. SP Group's spokesman said the company has been in talks with NUS to deploy smart energy solutions.

The digital energy solutions will be installed at two buildings in NUS' University Town - the Education Resource Centre and the Stephen Riady Centre - in the first half of next year.

According to SP Group, both buildings will allow the solutions to be tested effectively, with their various categories of spatial use such as offices, teaching rooms and sports facilities. They also have commercial tenants.

The solutions consist of an online portal and a mobile application tool.

The portal allows building facilities managers to keep track of the building's aggregated water and electricity consumption, and resulting carbon emissions. This would aid users in identifying ways to reduce their utilities usage.

The portal has two key features - advanced data analytics and an anomaly detection function.

The data analytics feature provides recommendations on saving energy. The artificial intelligence-enabled anomaly detection function helps prevent utilities wastage.

Building occupants will also be involved in SP Group's digital energy solutions. The occupants as well as those who may visit the buildings will be provided with an "At Work" function of the SP Utilities mobile app. The app provides them with personalised energy data, helping them to be more aware of the buildings' consumption performance.

These digital energy solutions have been developed by SP Group under the Green Buildings Innovation Cluster, with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) awarding it a grant to implement digital solutions to push the limits of buildings' energy efficiency standards.

SP Group chief executive Stanley Huang said: "With the support of BCA and operators, we will develop user-centric solutions to advance next-gen green, energy-efficient buildings, and create green communities that will accelerate a carbon-neutral future for Singapore."