NTU to set up $50m centre to advance digital trust technologies in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the National Research Foundation (NRF) will invest $50 million in a new national Digital Trust Centre (DTC) to lead Singapore's research and innovation in trust technologies, such as privacy protection solutions, and grow local talent and businesses in this domain.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Wednesday (June 1) announced that the IMDA has appointed Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to establish the centre.

"The DTC will work with local universities and research institutes to promote research, translation and talent development in trust technologies." said Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation initiative.

"It will focus on trusted data sharing and computation, digital identity and algorithms that evaluate the trustworthiness of systems.

"Besides local partners, the centre will also collaborate with international partners from both the public and private sectors."

She was speaking at the Ritz-Carlton, Millennia hotel on the second day of the Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) event organised by the IMDA.

Mrs Teo had announced at last year's ATxSG event that Singapore would invest $50 million over five years to create a trusted digital environment for its people and businesses.

Digital trust refers to the level of confidence that users have in the security, reliability and trustworthiness of digital platforms and the people, organisations, technology and processes behind them.

The new centre will enable institutes of higher learning and research institutes to research technologies that help to build and uphold digital trust, drive local and international collaborations in this field, and encourage academia and enterprises to co-develop the ideas into market-ready solutions.

It will also provide a sandbox environment for businesses to experiment with trust technologies to alleviate challenges with data sharing.

NTU's associate vice-president of strategy and partnerships, Professor Lam Kwok Yan, will lead the new centre as its executive director.

The IMDA said the centre will also aim to deepen local capabilities in digital trust tech by nurturing talent in research and development. At least 100 individuals are expected to be trained for this purpose.

The centre will focus on four key areas.