Not all our eggs are in one basket: Limited impact from Microsoft Azure outage on S’pore govt ops

SINGAPORE – Most government operations and digital services were not affected by an 18-hour outage at cloud platform Microsoft Azure on Feb 8 as “not all our eggs are in one basket”, a high-level Singapore government official told The Straits Times.

The Government had made a calculated move to diversify its cloud vendor mix, as well as host critical and sensitive operations internally, to avoid being overly dependent on a single platform.

Commenting for the first time since the outage hit global organisations in South-east Asia, Mr Chan Cheow Hoe, government chief digital technology officer of the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO), said: “Most of our services are up despite the service degradation. The impact is limited.”

For instance, the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board website was down, but the CPF app was working as they are hosted on different platforms, he noted.

“Our strategy to move to cloud is premised on the need for options to have better resiliency, agility in app development and security,” said Mr Chan. “We have a very calibrated, considered approach to spread the risks. Not all our eggs are in one basket.”

Besides using Microsoft Azure to run the operations of public agencies, the Government also taps Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services. However, highly sensitive and critical national systems such as those for air traffic control or defence are hosted internally on infrastructure managed by the Government.

SNDGO would not provide more details or examples of applications hosted on the cloud, citing security reasons.

“Our risk mitigation approach does not eliminate all risks,” said Mr Chan, noting that there are security and cost trade-offs to consider. If digital channels are unavailable, there are always physical counters for citizens to access services, he added.

American tech firms Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure command about two-thirds of the world’s cloud infrastructure, with the rest dominated by China’s Alibaba and Tencent. The five cloud giants service every conceivable sector including finance, healthcare, energy, security, transportation, manufacturing, consumer goods and entertainment.

Companies buy cloud services for cost savings of up to 60 per cent from not having to buy, install and maintain dedicated hardware and software to host tech developments and applications.

Cloud users can also tap a global ecosystem of third-party apps built on open application programming interfaces that allow these apps to “talk” to one another. For instance, if one needs a payment service when developing an e-commerce store, one can connect to modules such as Stripe or PayPal. If one needs an integrated communication platform to talk to customers, one can plug in to Twilio.

Also, building new applications will take a much shorter time – weeks, rather than months or years – as there is no need to write every single line of code.

Currently, close to 60 per cent of all Singapore public agency operations are hosted on the cloud services of the three American tech giants. Plans are on track to increase that to 70 per cent by end-2023, said Mr Chan.