New standard to help data centres in S’pore save on energy costs, increase efficiency

SINGAPORE - Data centres in tropical countries such as Singapore consume a lot of energy as they need to power cooling systems that allow the equipment to operate within a certain temperature range.

But a newly introduced standard aims to make data centres here more energy efficient and help them save money by making it possible to operate at higher temperatures, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Thursday.

Operating temperatures could be gradually increased to 27 deg C or more, allowing these centres to benefit from cooling energy savings of between 2 and 5 per cent for every 1 deg C increase.

The standard establishes guidelines for the industry to safely raise the operational temperatures of data centres in hot tropical climates and at higher humidity levels, IMDA said.

It noted that it was developed after consulting industry experts.

IMDA noted that cooling systems can account for up to 40 per cent of a data centre’s total energy consumption, with many operators choosing to operate their equipment at temperatures of 22 deg C and below.

Data centres were responsible for about 7 per cent of the Republic’s total electricity consumption in 2020, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

As of January 2022, there were more than 70 operational data centres in Singapore.

The new standard was announced by Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Dr Janil Puthucheary at the Singapore Expo on Thursday. It comes under Singapore’s newly launched Digital Connectivity Blueprint.

Speaking at ATxEnterprise - part of the Asia Tech x Singapore event - Dr Janil said that one data centre operator that adopted the new standard saved an estimated $250,000 per year in energy costs.

“We invite more data centre operators to use this standard to achieve greater cost savings for themselves, and to promulgate sustainability at a wider level across the data centre sector,” he said.

The cooling of data centres in a warmer tropical climate environment presents additional challenges as more energy is used to operate the cooling systems, IMDA said.

It added that it has worked with several data centre operators here to test the new standard.

One of them, United States-based Digital Realty, managed to reduce its total energy usage by about 2 to 3 per cent by raising temperatures by 2 deg C at two of their 4.5 MW data halls - rooms within data centres containing infrastructure such as computer systems and data storage.

The Government Technology Agency of Singapore has also begun testing higher temperatures in a Government data centre, as part of its own sustainability initiative, IMDA added.