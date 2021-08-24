New search function to help firms decide on brand names among new IP resources to help companies

SINGAPORE - More intellectual property (IP) resources to help enterprises grow their business amid the Covid-19 pandemic were announced by the Government on Tuesday (Aug 24), including a new search feature companies can use to check if a brand name is available, and plans for firms to access a wider pool of legal experts to advise them.

The new Brand Search function on the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore's (Ipos) Go mobile app will allow new business owners to do a quick search for business names, trade marks, available domain names, and social media usernames already in use before deciding on a suitable name for their brand.

More legal expertise on IP matters will be available to companies too.

The pool of IP law firms and consultancies that companies can tap during the weekly legal clinics run by Ipos will also be expanded from September.

To improve IP dispute resolution proceedings in Singapore, Ipos has also compiled a list of Singapore-based IP expert witnesses who can assist in court proceedings or arbitrations relating to IP and technology disputes.

The list currently comprises 16 expert witnesses from various industry sectors, including engineering, healthcare, manufacturing, infocomm technology and pharmaceuticals.

Another new resource announced is a Mentoring IP Leaders programme to grow the country's IP talent pool, made possible through a partnership between Ipos and the Singapore Management University's Yong Pung How School of Law.

Under the programme, third- and final-year law students will be mentored by participating law firms during Ipos' IP legal clinics.

Announcing the initiatives at the launch of the annual IP Week at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong said the resources are intended to help enterprises maximise the value of their intangible assets and IP.

"We hope that these initiatives will provide continued growth opportunities for Singaporean enterprises and IP professionals and, in turn, strengthen Singapore's position as a global intangible assets and IP hub," said Mr Tong, who is also Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

"This has also taken on added importance as enterprises position themselves to emerge stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.