SINGAPORE - Recently, Singapore influencer Chrysan Lee compiled demeaning comments of her TikTok videos and posted them on Instagram to call out her bullies and stand up for herself. Besides sexual requests, she received many comments on her body, with some calling her a "runway".

The 26-year-old, who works at local media firm Wah! Banana, spoke about her being used to receiving online harassment and hate in an interview with local online publication The Pride in May.