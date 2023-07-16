Musk says Twitter has lost half its advertising revenue since he bought it

NEW YORK – Twitter has lost roughly half its advertising revenue, according to its owner, billionaire Elon Musk, since he bought the social media platform for US$44 billion (S$58 billion) last October.

Mr Musk, who has been outspoken about the difficulties facing the company, broke the figures in a tweet response to a user who was giving suggestions on financing for the platform.

“We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50 per cent drop in advertising revenue, plus heavy debt load,” he tweeted on Saturday.

“Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” he added, without further elaboration.

Insider Intelligence has reported that Twitter was set to earn less than US$3 billion in revenue in 2023, down one-third from 2022.

Changes instituted by Mr Musk since his takeover of Twitter have turned off users and advertisers alike.

Earlier in July, Mr Musk announced that Twitter was limiting verified accounts to reading 10,000 tweets a day, in a bid “to address extreme levels of data scraping” and “system manipulation” by third-party platforms.

Non-verified users – the free accounts that make up the majority of users – are limited to reading 1,000 tweets per day, while new unverified accounts are limited to 500 tweets.

Twitter has also said TweetDeck, a popular program that allows users to monitor several accounts at once, will be available only to verified users from August.

The changes came as Threads, an app launched by Facebook parent Meta as a rival to Twitter, registered more than 100 million users in its first five days.

Earlier in 2023, the artificial intelligence app ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, took two months to reach the same number of active users.

According to some estimates, Threads has now reached 150 million users, with India leading the way, boosted by its link to Instagram that gives it a built-in audience of more than two billion users and spares the platform the challenge of starting from scratch.

Twitter is thought to have around 200 million regular users, but it has suffered repeated technical failures since Mr Musk bought the platform and sacked thousands of staff.