More than 100 solutions developed as part of generative AI initiative

SINGAPORE - Having trouble booking a badminton court? It could soon be as easy as telling a chatbot when and where you want to play badminton.

The People’s Association (PA) and the Government Technology Agency of Singapore have collaborated on onePA Facilities Booking Recommender, a tool that allows users to find available badminton courts and other PA facilities simply by typing in your preferred venue and dates in any of the Republic’s four official languages.

The tool, which will also recommend nearby facilities to provide users with more choices, will initially be trialled with community centre reception desk staff.

It is just one of the generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions developed as part of an initiative to accelerate the adoption of the technology here.

After the AI Trailblazers initiative was announced in July 2023, 84 businesses and government agencies here have developed more than 100 GenAI solutions.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Communications and Information Ministry, Digital Industry Singapore, the Smart Nation Group and Google Cloud.

It aims to help organisations here use GenAI to solve real-world challenges, with government agencies and businesses gaining free access to Google Cloud’s AI toolsets for up to three months under the initiative.

Another solution, developed by Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), uses AI to guide academic staff through the process of developing course content, such as teaching slides, allowing the school to offer new or updated courses more quickly for adult learners.

A total of 43 organisations, whose GenAI solutions were developed under the initiative, were highlighted during the Explore AI summit, held at Google’s Asia-Pacific campus at Mapletree Business City on Jan 29.

During the summit, Google Cloud South-east Asia managing director Mark Micallef announced an expansion of the initiative, dubbed AI Trailblazers 2.0, which aims to help up to 150 more organisations here.

“The sheer variety of Gen AI solutions that have been developed through AI Trailblazers reinforces this technology’s ability to help us make sense of the information and perform daily tasks in ways never before possible,” said Mr Micallef.

Organisations under the expanded initiative will be able to use new tools such as Gemini – a new multimodal large language model developed by Google – as well as Duet AI for Developers, an AI-powered tool that helps developers build applications faster.

This comes after Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in December announced the revised National AI Strategy, which focuses on ways to get the Republic’s economy to embrace and utilise AI, and expand on use cases within sectors such as healthcare and education.

Also announced during the summit were a slew of other programmes aimed at expanding the adoption of AI here.

They include a collaboration between Google Cloud and Enterprise Singapore, which aims to grow 100 “high-potential” AI start-ups over the next three years and allow them to expand into new markets.