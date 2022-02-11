Microsoft considers pursuing a deal for cybersecurity firm Mandiant

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Microsoft is in talks to acquire cybersecurity research and incident response company Mandiant, according to people familiar with the discussions, a deal that would bolster efforts to protect customers from hacks and breaches.

The deliberations may not result in an offer, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

Mandiant and Microsoft declined to comment.

Mandiant shares surged 18 per cent in New York, bringing its market value to almost US$4.3 billion (S$5.79 billion). Microsoft stock gained 1.2 per cent to US$304.56.

Adding Mandiant would build up Microsoft's arsenal of products for protecting clients and responding to cyber-security threats.

The software giant bought two smaller cybersecurity companies last year, and said last month that it had amassed US$15 billion in security software sales in 2021, up almost 45 per cent from a year earlier.

The company last year named former Amazon.com cloud executive Charlie Bell to oversee its security efforts, and said it had 3,500 employees working to safeguard customers "from the chip to the cloud".

"This would be a smart move for Microsoft," said Bloomberg Intelligence's Mr Anurag Rana. "In the future, the cloud with most security features would win."

A deal would enable Microsoft to better compete with companies focused solely on security and might also push cloud rivals Amazon.com and Alphabet's Google to pursue their own similar acquisitions, he said.

Mandiant became a standalone company again last year when FireEye - which had acquired Mandiant in 2013 - sold its eponymous security-product business for US$1.2 billion to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group.

While FireEye's products focus on security for networks, e-mail and cloud systems, Milpitas, California-based Mandiant's work is primarily in incident response and cyber-intelligence cases.

The potential deal would give Microsoft even deeper insight into consequential hacks. The ubiquity of Microsoft's Windows operating system already gives the company data on high profile breaches. That, combined with Mandiant's consultants, who are often called upon to investigate and triage hacks by state-backed and advanced criminal actors, would give the combined companies unparalleled cyber-security knowledge.