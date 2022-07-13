MCI proposes whitelisting tools, filters to protect children on social media

SINGAPORE - Tools that allow parents and guardians to whitelist who can contact and interact with their children on social media, and filters that limit what is viewed, are among many proposed measures by local authorities to better tackle online harm.

In a consultation paper launched on Wednesday (July 13), the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) proposed that the tools be activated by default for services that allow users below the age of 18 to sign up for an account.

"The services could provide warnings to young users and parents/guardians of young users of the implications when they choose to weaken the settings," said MCI in consultation documents.

Under its proposed Code of Practice for Online Safety and the Content Code for Social Media Services, social media platforms should also push relevant information like helpline numbers and counselling services to users who search for high-risk content, including those related to self-harm and suicide.

Members of the public can provide their views at this website until Aug 10, and the ministry will later publish a summary of the key feedback received along with its response.

The ministry also wants to empower the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to direct any social media platform to disable access to specified harmful content for users in Singapore, or to disallow specified online accounts on the platform from communicating or interacting with users in Singapore.

MCI on Wednesday also offered more details on its definition of online harms that will be covered by the codes when they come into effect, including additional standards for young users.

For example, the definition of harmful sexual content all users covers content that depicts explicit sexual activities as well as content that depicts or promotes deviant sexual behaviour such as incest, bestiality, necrophilia and paedophilia.

It also covers content "relating to or encouraging sexual offences under the Penal Code, the Children and Young Persons Act, and the Women's Charter".

These include distribution of child sexual abuse material, voyeuristic and intimate images distributed without consent, sexual communication with a minor and content encouraging sexual assault.

For young users, harmful sexual content also encompasses content that depicts any sexual activity, even in a fictional context.

It also covers content with implied or obscured depiction of sexual activities, content containing nudity in a sexual context and content containing the frequent use of sexual references or innuendoes intended for sexual gratification.

Another example related to self-harm defines harmful content for all users as those that depict graphic details of self-harm like wounds or injuries. For young users, this would also include content with implied or non detailed depictions of self harm like healed scars or blurred visuals.