M1 introduces fully flexible mobile plans for customers

SINGAPORE - Telco M1 has overhauled its mobile plans to allow customers even more flexibility in customising the amount of data and talk time they want, with three new bespoke mobile plans.

Customers can mix and match the amount of data and talk time they wish to use and pay for in the brand's handset and SIM-only plans , with combinations starting from $15.95 a month.

The new plans will replace the telco's previous offerings, and are geared for "hyper-personalisation", allowing consumers to specify how much they want to pay for their devices upfront, and the length of their payment periods.

The telco announced these new plans on Tuesday (Feb 23) in a press conference where it highlighted its digital transformation.

Checks by The Straits Times found that its new plans are priced competitively, with a 30GB and 100 minutes talk time combination priced at $24.95 a month.

These combinations are adjustable, and customers can choose from seven preset data limits starting from 5GB, and three talk time limits ranging from 100 minutes to unlimited talk time. All plans come with 100 free SMSes, and customers can add on services like caller ID and unlimited data on weekends for an additional fee.

A similar SIM-only plan at Singtel, offering 20GB of data and 150 minutes of talk time per month, costs $30 a month, while Starhub's SIM-only plan with 30GB of data and 1,000 outgoing minutes of talk time costs $25 a month.

In a media statement, M1 said: "Powered by deep revolutionary changes to its technology stack, M1 is the only telco in Singapore that is able to offer this degree of personalisation to its customers, which will pave the way for M1 to innovate with the latest technologies in the future, changing Singapore's way of telecommunication."

These new plans are available on the M1 online store, and is being rolled out progressively to the physical M1 shops.

M1 chief executive Manjot Singh Mann said the brand promises to deliver individualised experiences, adding that this was made possible with the integration of its systems on a single digital platform.

The telco has digitalised its processes by shifting most of its back-end system to the cloud, and streamlining its databases into a single "datalake", said Mr Manjot, pointing out that it has also designed the system to be very secure.

Such tech transformation has helped the firm make use of tools such as data analytics more effectively and efficiently, and M1 is looking at pushing out more personalised services for consumers to enjoy, said Mr Manjot.

"Now we have the ability to customise and personalise products, in fact I would say hyper-personalised products and services... more rapidly and accurately in catering to our customers' specific needs," he added.