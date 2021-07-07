Local employment in infocomm media sector grew 5% in Singapore amid Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Local employment in the infocomm media sector grew by 5 per cent last year, or 8,100 people, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sector grew 4.8 per cent last year, while the broader economy shrank 5.4 per cent, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said on Wednesday (July 7).

Speaking at an event of NCS, telco Singtel's infocomm technology business unit, Mrs Teo said the local share of Singapore's infocomm media workforce had remained steady at about three in four over the past few years.

Of the jobs expected to be created from the Economic Development Board's committed investments in 2019 and 2020, about 40 per cent, or 20,000, are expected to be digital roles across Singapore's economy.

Collectively, these trends point to a picture of Singapore's future economy that is highly digital and offers exciting opportunities for Singaporeans who are willing to take on these new skills and to innovate, said Mrs Teo.