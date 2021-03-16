Lightweight spectacles target 25% less blue light

Japanese eyewear brand Owndays' PC glasses claim to provide 25 per cent blue light filtration, while being fashionable and lightweight.

I tried on a pair and put them to the test for a cumulative time of 24 hours over several days. I then compared this with not using the glasses for about the same amount of time.

The Owndays PC glasses are advertised as being able to reduce blue light from computer displays, television screens and mobile phones.

They are said to target blue light on the wavelengths of 385 nanometres to 485 nanometres that is emitted from electronic devices. This broadly filters a spectrum of blue light, some of which might cause digital eye strain.

In the test, I had the sense that my eyes were slightly less strained with the glasses than without, and that looking at screens that were dialled up to full brightness felt more comfortable. My eyes also felt a bit less tired behind the lenses, despite me spending long hours in front of my laptop.

Financier Aaron Chung, 42, who has been using the PC glasses for three months, does not think they distort colours.

"The very mild yellow tint isn't heavy and is barely noticeable. I find the glasses comfortable to wear throughout the day due to it being lightweight. I've been wearing them for meetings and for work, and can use them for 14 to 16 hours daily," he said.

"I can't say that it's led to better sleep, but it's made my eyes less red... after long hours of staring at a laptop screen."

The Owndays PC glasses are available at the brand's retail stores and online for $60.

Cheryl Teh