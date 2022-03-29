Lights, robo-cameras, action

SINGAPORE - It may be easy to picture a scene like this in a musical performance video: The camera focuses on a performer, then pans to another musician before shifting to a shot of the entire orchestra.

But you may press the pause button to reflect if you are told that such a shot is taken without a person holding the camera.

Instead, the camera, along with others, is being remotely controlled by a crew member backstage.

This is how local firm Rolton Productions has been able to record performances by choirs and classical music groups with multiple cameras, despite Covid-19 rules limiting group sizes during productions.

Its use of the pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras is among several ways adopted by performance and production groups in Singapore to continue operations amid safe management measures.

Theatre company Sight Lines Entertainment delivered its shows over Zoom when venues were closed in 2020.

Other examples include the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's offer for patrons to watch its shows in-person or via digital streaming.

For Rolton, the PTZ cameras help reduce the manpower needed during production, allowing clients to maximise the number of performers under group size limits.

The five Canon CR-N500 remote cameras, which cost $7,500 each, were bought in the middle of last year. They are used for indoor productions, such as those in concert halls or recording studios.

While each PTZ camera is unable to move from its position, it is able to rotate and focus on different performers during recording.

The cameras are connected by cables to a controller, which costs $2,800 and can be deployed in a separate location at the performance venue.

The set-up allows a single person to control the cameras, and have them switch among 100 pre-programmed angles to record from.

The cameras can be placed on stage - which is out of bounds to crew members - to capture close-up shots of the performance.

The technology has allowed Rolton to scale its business and meet the demands of both big and small clients, some of which might need a combination of remote cameras and cameramen.

This also means that the firm can take on more projects, both in number and variety.