Lessons from the design of $100 CDC digital vouchers

The $100 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers distributed to every Singaporean household to help them cope with inflation have gone digital for the first time.

My family and I redeemed them at our favourite duck rice stall at Bedok South last week. To move her long queue of customers quickly, the stallholder peered into my phone and tapped the $2 and $5 vouchers on the screen, before asking me for a 50-cent cash top up to complete my $7.50 payment. I presented her with a $2 note and received $1.50 in coins.