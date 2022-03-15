Into the realm of crypto assets: What are non-fungible tokens?

About a year ago, a non-fungible token (NFT) artwork by digital artist Beeple was sold to a Singapore-based buyer for about US$69 million (S$94 million) in cryptocurrency.

And in January, Singapore-based Chinese influencer Irene Zhao reportedly sold over 1,100 NFTs for a total of about $7.5 million in cryptocurrency.

NFTs have experienced a spike in popularity in recent years, with even video game developers such as Ubisoft joining the scene.

About US$25 billion worth of NFTs were sold last year, reported global decentralised app store DappRadar in January.

The Straits Times looks at what NFTs are and their uses.

Q What are NFTs?

A NFTs are digital tokens that exist on decentralised digital ledgers called blockchains.

Each NFT is powered by a smart contract, which is a program in the blockchain that manages the ownership and transferability of the NFT.

Q What are NFTs used for?

A NFTs are used to represent underlying assets, which can be digital or physical, such as artwork, videos and music.

They even include unique items in video games, which players can easily trade for money or cryptocurrency.

An example would be the collectable virtual cats in the video game CryptoKitties, which are each unique and represented by an NFT.

Players can buy and sell the cats for cryptocurrency.

Other examples of in-game items that NFTs can represent include collectible digital trading cards, as well as game characters and outfits.

NFTs can also be used as certificates of authenticity over their underlying assets, like an artist's signature on a physical painting.

There have been recent plans to use NFTs as membership passes for clubs or communities, granting the holders benefits such as exclusive access to a private restaurant or to content by artists and musicians.

Q How are NFTs different from cryptocurrencies like bitcoin?

A Each NFT has a unique digital signature and is therefore not interchangeable with another NFT.

In contrast, each token of the same cryptocurrency is fungible - meaning that it is treated as identical to another one, just like a unit in a fiat currency.

For example, a bitcoin token is always equal in value to another bitcoin token, and can be used interchangeably with the other token.

At present, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) does not regulate NFTs. But firms offering cryptocurrency services in Singapore require a licence to do so.

Q What rights do I have over the NFTs that I bought and their underlying assets?

A The rights that buyers have depend on the terms of the NFTs' purchase, which can be set out in their smart contracts.

Typically, buying an NFT gives a person ownership of the unique code on the blockchain and a licence to use the underlying asset in specified ways.

But owning an NFT does not automatically give a person any ownership or legal rights, including intellectual property ones, over the underlying asset. Multiple NFTs of the same asset can be sold, but each one's code is unique.

Professor Kelvin Low from the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Law said most artists who sell NFTs of their artwork intend to keep the intellectual property rights over their work.

The NFT owner may get a licence to only use the image in certain ways, such as displaying it.

So, unless the contract says so, buying the NFT of an image does not mean that the buyer owns the image's copyright and therefore can make copies of it.

"There must be a transfer in writing of ownership of the copyright in the image to the buyer," said Ms Trina Ha, chief legal counsel and director of the legal department at the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos).

"If the copyright in the image is not transferred to the buyer, the copyright owner retains the exclusive rights to prevent others from making a copy of the work, modifying or adapting the work, and communicating the work to the public."

Q What other precautions do I need to take when trading in NFTs?

A Those buying and selling NFTs should understand what rights over the NFT and underlying asset will be transferred to a buyer upon a successful sale.

Also, look into whether the creator of the NFT has the rights to the underlying asset.

"For instance, in the case of an NFT based on an artwork, if the creator is not the owner of the copyright in the artwork, he may be infringing on someone else's copyright and the copyright owner would be entitled to stop further distribution of the NFT," wrote Bird & Bird ATMD lawyers Alban Kang and Oh Pin-Ping in an e-mail.

Prof Low said there have been widespread reports of NFTs being created without the authority of the copyright holders of the underlying assets. "If someone buys such an NFT, they may be buying themselves a lawsuit," he added.

He said scams are rampant in the crypto asset market, which are difficult to detect.

Prof Low also noted that much of the NFT and crypto asset market is run on the fear of missing out.

"The best advice really is for the general public to stay out of the NFT space, and even the crypto asset space more generally," he said.