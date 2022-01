SINGAPORE - The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is considering making it mandatory for all organisations to join the Government's anti-SMS spoofing registry to register the names they want to use to send SMSes and protect them from misuse.

This comes in the wake of scams that resulted in nearly 470 OCBC Bank customers losing at least $8.5 million to fraudulent fund transfers in December. Scammers had spoofed the bank's name to send fake SMSes with phishing links to victims.