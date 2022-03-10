IMDA approves deal for StarHub to buy majority stake in MyRepublic business

SINGAPORE - The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has approved local telco StarHub's proposal to buy a majority 50.1 per cent stake in rival Internet service provider MyRepublic's broadband business for residential and enterprise customers in Singapore.

In a decision published on Wednesday (March 9), IMDA said that the proposed consolidation "will not substantially lessen competition in any telecommunication market in Singapore, and will not harm public interest".

The proposed transaction was announced by StarHub and MyRepublic in September last year. At the time, the deal was worth $70.8 million.

The two companies had said that the proposed transaction would consolidate and strengthen StarHub's position in the Singapore broadband market by "steering long-term business growth".

It would also expand StarHub's broadband market presence here from 34 per cent to 40 per cent. This translates to more than 578,000 subscribers in total, going by figures from June last year.

Competitor Singtel, Singapore's largest telco, had 655,000 subscribers in the same period.

IMDA had issued a consultation paper on Nov 19 to seek public feedback on the proposed acquisition. According to the paper, StarHub and MyRepublic had said the transaction would not change StarHub's market status as the No. 2 player in Singapore, based on subscriber numbers.

The two companies added that the broadband market is "hyper competitive with many competing operators and very low barriers to entry".

StarHub had said in September last year that it saw clear value in MyRepublic's "profitable and growing" broadband business in Singapore, which was "expected to be accretive to our earnings".

It had added that the telco stood to benefit from MyRepublic's "lean operating model and experiences in regional markets".

MyRepublic said the capital raised from the deal would be used to accelerate regional expansion plans.

The acquisition involves a StarHub subsidiary, StarHub Online, buying a majority interest in a new business entity, MyRepublic Broadband, which holds MyRepublic's broadband business here.