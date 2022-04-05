HTX tech: From scanners that detect jittery travellers up to no good, to self-service toilets for drug testing

SINGAPORE - The inaugural four-day TechX Summit, which started on Tuesday (April 5), seeks to bring together global thought leaders from around the world to discuss the challenges and technology trends that are transforming homeland security.

Organised by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) at the agency’s headquarters in Buona Vista, it also showcases technologies being studied, developed and tested by the agency.

The innovations aim to help Home Team officers in solving crimes, saving lives, improving public safety and security, securing borders, and safeguarding data and systems.

Here is a look at some of the technologies.

1. Scanners that identify suspicious travellers