How scammers posing as SingPost trick victims with SMSes, fake sites

SINGAPORE - The website seems legitimate - it looks like the site of postal services company Singapore Post. It even displays a scam alert that reads: "Phishing websites impersonating SingPost are using fake delivery notices and text messages to extract personal data."

In reality, this site is itself a scam site phishing for victims' details. This was among three types of phishing scams by fraudsters masquerading as SingPost uncovered by cyber-security firm Group-IB.

According to data released by the police last month, victims lost a whopping $15.3 million last year from phishing scams not related to banks, an over 15-fold spike from 2020's $984,000.

Of these non-bank related phishing scams, one prominent type involved crooks posing as delivery companies such as SingPost.

Group-IB said on Monday (March 28) that the three scam types use fake SMSes and sites that appear to belong to SingPost. It is unclear where the scammers are from. Here are more details about these scams.

Q. How do the fake SMSes try to pass off as SingPost texts?

A: The SMS sender names used by the fraudsters for the fake texts included "info", "msginfo", "SMSinfo" and "AUTHMSG". But some used more genuine-looking names such as "SingPost" and "SGPOST".

The bogus texts look like delivery notices encouraging victims to click a shortened URL leading to a fake SingPost site. For instance, the SMSes cite a delivery problem that needs to be resolved at the URL provided, or name-drop SingPost and say goods need to be signed.

Q. How do the fake SingPost sites trick victims?

A: The three scams have some differences in their tactics. In the first SMS scam type - dubbed Group 1 - after the victim is tricked into clicking the link in a fake delivery notice SMS, they are directed to a fake SingPost site that asks them to leave a phone number and pay a small fee to receive a delivery.

The fake site tries to look more legitimate by having a scam alert warning the victim about phishing sites impersonating SingPost.

"The scam alerts on the rogue websites are something that we've been seeing for a while all over the world," said Mr Ilia Rozhnov, Group-IB's head of the digital risk protection team in the Asia-Pacific. "In Singapore, we detected this tactic for the first time in 2021. A scam alert itself cannot be used to verify the legitimacy of the website."

The scam eventually directs victims to a fake payment site where they are tricked into entering payment and personal details. They also get subscribed to monthly payments of $40 to $60 to the fraudsters, but these transactions tend to go unnoticed by traditional anti-fraud solutions.

The first known Group 1 scam sites appeared between March and April 2020. At the scam's peak, there were at least 15 fake SingPost sites but none is active now.

Mr Rozhnov said the fake sites do not remain active for long, with the fraudsters moving quickly between different fake sites. Inactive sites can get reactivated later, too.