How Amazon outage left smart homes not so smart after all

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - The outage at Amazon.com's cloud-computing arm left thousands of people in the United States without working fridges, roombas and doorbells, highlighting just how reliant people have become on the company as the Internet of Things proliferates across homes.

The disruption, which began at about 10am Eastern time Tuesday (Dec 7), upended package deliveries, took down major streaming services, and prevented people from getting into Walt Disney's parks.

Affected Amazon services included the voice assistant Alexa and Ring smart-doorbell unit. Irate device users tweeted their frustrations to Ring's official account, with many complaining that they spent time rebooting or reinstalling their apps and devices before finding out on Twitter that there was a general Amazon Web Services outage

Multiple Ring users even said they were not able to get into their homes without access to the phone app, which was down. Others said they were not able to turn on their Christmas lights. Smart lightbulbs stopped responding to voice commands, many people reported.

Basic household chores also become impossible for some.

The outage prompted people to reflect on the pitfalls of having a "smart" home that is overly dependent on not only the Internet, but one company in particular - while those with "dumb" homes gloated that their fridges and light switches were working just fine.

Several of the affected AWS operations were on the East Coast. AWS said about nine hours later that it had resolved the network device issues that led to the outage.