Harnessing tech in fight to prove war crimes in Ukraine conflict

PARIS (AFP) - Russia's war in Ukraine is still being counted in days, but images of atrocities already number in the hundreds of thousands.

The conflict is the first to throw up such rich evidence in real time, but the sheer volume of material is a huge challenge for those trying to use it as evidence of war crimes.

"The amount of material that we see, we really haven't seen before," said Mr Hadi al Khatib, whose organisation Mnemonic has gathered around 400,000 pieces of material since February.

Ms Wendy Betts, whose eyeWitness to Atrocities group has a bespoke app letting non-governmental organisations (NGOs) gather evidence, is equally deluged.

"The last time I looked, we had roughly as much in the last six weeks as we normally would get globally in six months," she said.

International experts are part of a plan by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky for a "special mechanism" to probe thousands of allegations of war crimes.

Ms Betts has already handed some footage to Ukrainian prosecutors and Mr al Khatib has had to partner with other groups to process his material.

But for all the benefits of technology, this kind of footage has so far been prominent in only a handful of court cases.

Ukraine could well be the coming-of-age for technology-led evidence gathering.

Mr al Khatib cut his teeth on the Syria war, where his team is still sifting through an archive of four million records - he reckons only about 5 per cent have been verified.

They are training artificial intelligence (AI) software to recognise items like Russian cluster bombs to allow that footage to be prioritised. But it is slow progress and ultimately each record needs to be verified by a human.

"With technology, we are really not there yet, but we are trying," he told Agence France-Presse.

Mr al Khatib initially set out to use the material for advocacy and as a memorial, which requires only that the footage is what it purports to be. But using footage to build a legal case is different. It must be proved that nothing could have happened to the footage all along the evidence chain. The eyeWitness app was designed especially for this, storing all the metadata securely inside the app.