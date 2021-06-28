Hackers target private vendor behind Government's OneService app

SINGAPORE - The databases of a vendor linked to the Municipal Services Office's (MSO) OneService app has been hacked but users were not affected.

MSO said in a statement on Monday (June 28) that no data that could lead to the identification of people, including case details, were stored in these databases.

It was alerted on June 19 that the vendor Apptitude, which develops Web and mobile applications, was the subject of a cyber incident.

Hackers had deleted data linked to push notifications for the OneService app, such as device types and past push notification messages.

The app allows the public to report on municipal matters.

The OneService app's system and its users were not affected, said MSO.

It added that the affected databases cannot be used to identify app users or impersonate the office or OneService.

The office said it worked with Apptitude to immediately switch off the push notification system and put in place additional measures to strengthen its security.

"MSO has undertaken other further precautions and will continue to monitor its systems for potential threats and vulnerabilities. Investigations on how the incident might have occurred are ongoing," it added.