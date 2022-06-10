Hacked satellite systems are closer to reality now than one might think

SINGAPORE - The failure of airline navigation systems leading to an aircraft collision and the jamming of mobile signals resulting in loss of communication may seem like scenes from an action movie, but these threats - arising when satellite systems are hacked - are closer to reality than one might think, experts said.

"We see that hackers have more efficient tools... (and) the satellite system is a very attractive target for hackers because a lot of our activities arenow based on services provided by satellites," said Mr Franck Perrin, head of cybersecurity, platform and infrastructure for satellite manufacturer Thales Alenia Space.

He said many components in satellites have now been replaced with software, thereby allowing the space platforms to become more connected to ground infrastructure and more ways for them to be accessed through such systems.

Mr Perrin was addressing journalists from around the world at Thales Media Day, organised by French multinational firm Thales in Paris, France, last month.

All it takes is a lone hacker breaking into the ground systems of the satellite network or a criminal organisation with resources to attack the satellites directly, said Mr Massimo Mercati, head of the European Space Agency's Security Office, at the same event.

The latest known attack on a satellite network took place on Feb 24, which came as Russia invaded Ukraine. The hack took down the satellite broadband services of tens of thousands of households across Europe, said internet service provider Viasat, which owns the satellite.

The hacker, which was not identified in Viasat's report, had exploited a misconfiguration in a virtual private networking device, which is part of a ground system, to gain remote access to the company's network connecting its KA-SAT satellite and customers' modems. The intruder then sent commands to numerous modems, which overwrote key data in the devices' memory storage and thereby disabling them. But Viasat said the satellite was not compromised.

The European Union as well as countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom have blamed Russia for the cyber attack, Reuters reported.

At the event in Paris, Thales' business development manager Silvia Diana said the main target of cyber attacks on satellite networks are ground systems.

If successful, the intruders can wreck havoc by sending wrong commands or uploading malicious software to various components of the compromised network.

These attacks can affect services such as TV broadcast, internet connectivity and navigation systems, as well as corrupt data sent over networks, including information relating to banking, military operations and scientific studies, she said.

Mr Perrinnoted there has been no known cases of satellites being hacked directly.

But this does not mean such a cyber attack will not happen, he added.

Mr Mercati said all it takes is a criminal organisation with resources and the technology to do so.