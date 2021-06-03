Google will let crypto wallets run ads; ICO ads to remain banned

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BLOOMBERG) - Alphabet's Google, the world's largest digital advertising seller, will let companies offering cryptocurrency wallets run ads, beginning in August.

In 2018, Google barred ads for cryptocurrencies and related products, following a similar move from Facebook. But Google soon peeled back that restriction for digital currency exchanges.

Starting in August, Google will let wallets run ads on search, YouTube and other properties as long as they go through the company's certification process.

Google is making the change "in order to better match existing FinCEN regulations and requirements", a spokesman said on Wednesday (June 2) in a statement, referring to the United States Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

In a blog post, Google specified that the ad ban still exists for initial coin offerings (ICO) and services that aggregate or compare issuers of cryptocurrencies.