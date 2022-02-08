Google vanquished a rival in Prague. Payback could hurt

PRAGUE (NYTIMES) - As Google extended its dominance as a search engine over the past two decades, the Czech Republic stood out as a surprising holdout.

People in the European nation preferred Seznam, a search engine started in Prague in 1996, two years before Google. For about 15 years, Seznam's focus on its local market provided a feel-good story about a hometown underdog prevailing against a rising global titan.

But when smartphones became commonplace, most of them with Google installed as the default search engine, Seznam's luck ran out. Google today controls more than 80 per cent of the Czech search market, and Seznam is a marginal search engine with more of a focus on media.

Since its fall, Seznam has been a continual thorn in Google's side, including when it joined a complaint against the American search giant that led to a record fine. Now it is also helping to inspire laws to crimp the power of companies like Google, with consequences that go far beyond the Czech Republic.

European lawmakers are putting the final touches on a law aimed at protecting businesses like Seznam by preventing large tech companies from unfairly bundling services to box out rivals. The legislation would require Google and other tech giants to make services from smaller firms more easily available to users.

The new rules, expected to pass by June, would affect how Apple and Google operate app stores, Amazon sells products online, and Meta and Google sell online advertising. The debate in Europe is being closely watched in countries including the United States, where the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission have also proposed updating competition rules targeting the world's largest tech companies.

This wave of new regulation is a sign of the worldwide concern that some companies have reached such a scale that new competitors cannot emerge, giving the platforms outsize influence over business and society. The Internet, once seen as creating a decentralised way for a constellation of businesses to reach users around the world, is controlled by a shrinking number of corporate behemoths. There is less room, policymakers fear, for smaller companies to thrive.

"We are an example of the consequences," said Mr Michal Feix, a former chief executive of Seznam, who now leads its policy and legal work as an outside consultant. Without the new laws, he said, "you just can't compete".

Google said its success in the Czech Republic was the result of building a superior service. Czechs "choose our products because they help people find the information they're looking for - and because we make thousands of improvements every year", Google said in a statement.

In the Czech Republic, Seznam's history traces back to early enthusiasm about the Internet. Mr Ivo Lukacovic, the founder and owner of Seznam, recalled a childhood without much money; his family had no car or colour TV. As a teenager in 1989, when the country was still part of Czechoslovakia, he joined classmates in mass protests, known as the Velvet Revolution, that contributed to the fall of the ruling Communist Party.

"The regime collapsed, and the era of economic freedom began," Mr Lukacovic said on a recent blustery morning outside Prague. "Since I played with computers, I went to university." At 22, he dropped out of Czech Technical University in Prague after creating Seznam, which means "list" in Czech. It started as a recommendation site of 10 or so Czech websites to visit. A search engine was added in 1998; e-mail, maps and other services arrived in the years after.

The company continued to grow after Google opened in the country in 2006. Seznam's search engine was tailored to Czech speakers, and it added services like unlimited e-mail storage to keep up with Google's offerings.

In 2008, the Czech Republic, whose population of 10.5 million is about the size of North Carolina, was the only place in the 31-country European Economic Area where Google was not the leading search engine.

By 2010, Seznam's position began to change. Google had invested considerably in improving its non-English language services and tried to endear itself to Czech citizens through efforts like digitising the ancient books held at the 18th-century Baroque library in Prague's Old Town.

But Seznam felt something more underhanded was at work.