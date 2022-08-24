Google launches third data centre in Singapore

Google has completed its third data centre in Singapore, bringing its total investment in such facilities here to US$850 million (S$1.19 billion).

Officially launched yesterday, the facility is meant to support the reliable access of Google services by 2.5 billion people in the region.

The technology giant is also deepening its commitment to Singapore after 15 years here with the launch of several initiatives - including a programme to train 50,000 parents and children in online safety and a partnership to broaden the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in finance, sustainability and healthcare.

At an event yesterday marking Google's 15th anniversary in Singapore, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said the country is well placed to capture the opportunities created by South-east Asia's fast-growing digital economy and will enhance its role as a hub for trade, technology and talent flow to achieve that.

"We also want to be a hub for digital connections and technology," said Mr Wong. "That is why we are making investments in critical infrastructure."

Mr Wong noted that Singapore's digital partnership agreements with various countries will contribute towards its goal.

Working with technology giants such as Google will also strengthen Singapore's tech ecosystem especially in the areas of skills, innovation and sustainability, he added.

The new facility reportedly occupies about 4.5ha, equivalent to the plots of the first and second centres combined. All three data centres are in Jurong West.

Mr Scott Beaumont, president of Google Asia-Pacific, said: "The commitments we are making today, including the completion of our third data centre facility, reflect our confidence in Singapore's technology leadership for the region and the world."

From a small office at Collyer Quay in Raffles Place with only 24 people in 2007, Google's workforce here has now grown to about 3,000 people at Mapletree Business City II in Pasir Panjang.

New initiatives include pact to broaden use of AI tools

Google started its first data centre here in 2014. A second centre came online in 2015.

The firm pledged yesterday to train 50,000 parents and children in online safety in the next 12 months, working with the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Media Literacy Council.

This year, Google will continue with its existing Skills Ignition SG programme by providing full-time training in digital marketing or professional cloud architecture over 12 months to 60 applicants.

Over 5,500 people have learnt new skills, including data analytics and digital product design, since the on-the-job programme was launched in 2020.

Google said three in four graduates from last year's July and October cohorts have found jobs within six months of graduation.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, who was also at yesterday's event, said the demand in Singapore for technology talent will continue to outstrip supply. "Today, our digital economy employs around 216,000 information and communications technology professionals," she said, noting that the figure had increased from 180,000 in 2016.

AI solutions for the finance and healthcare sectors and to support sustainability efforts are also in the works, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Google and the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group yesterday.

Specifically, Google will provide dedicated resources to improve the machine-learning proficiency of selected public sector officers and help shape ethical guidelines related to AI use. Mr Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, said in a recorded message played at the event: "There are so many opportunities ahead and we look forward to harnessing them together."