Google launches flagship Pixel 6 phone in Singapore for $999, Pro model priced at $1,299

SINGAPORE - Google on Tuesday (Feb 15) launched its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in Singapore, with two colour options available for each model but each also having just 128GB of internal storage.

The base model costs $999 and comes in black or pale green, while the Pro costs $1,299 and comes in black or white. They can be ordered on the Google Store website.

Translucent cases are also available in three colours for the Pixel 6 and four colours for the Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 6 series is the first to use Google's custom-made Tensor system-on-chip, which powers machine learning capabilities on the phone itself, as opposed to relying on Google's cloud servers.

This means new features such as Magic Eraser, which uses artificial intelligence to digitally erase unwanted objects and people from photos, as well as speech recognition and language translation, will work even without an Internet connection.

These are the first phones Google has launched in Singapore since the mid-range Pixel 4a in August 2020, which was delisted from the Google Store last month. Last year's Pixel 5 and 5a were never made available here.

The Pixel 6 line-up originally launched in October in nine markets - Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Google also offers the Pixel 6 in reddish-pink and the Pixel 6 Pro in yellow, as well as 256GB and 512GB storage options, in most of these markets.

During a quarterly earnings call on Feb 1, Mr Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google's parent company Alphabet, said Google set an all-time quarterly sales record for Pixel phones in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"This came in spite of an extremely challenging supply chain environment," he told investors and the media. "The response to Pixel 6 from our customers and carrier partners was incredibly positive."

On Feb 3, the phones were launched in Spain and Italy, but only in black and with 128GB of storage for both models.

In a post on the Italian Google Blog, Google's vice-president of devices and services for the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions Michiel van Eldik cited global supply chain issues and said the limited number of devices launched in Spain and Italy were expected to sell quickly.