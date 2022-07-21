Global users of Microsoft Teams hit by outage since 9am, Office 365 also affected

SINGAPORE - Microsoft is investigating an issue which caused users in Singapore and globally to be unable to access its communications platform Microsoft Teams from as early as 9am on Thursday (July 21).

This happened after a recent update caused a broken connection to an internal storage service, the company said.

"We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features," said Microsoft on Twitter at 9.47am.

Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports and user-submitted complaints, reported a peak of over 3,200 affected users in Singapore at 9.49am.

Thousands were affected in other countries around the same time, including more than 4,800 in the United States and over 18,200 in Japan.

Ms Sarah Ng, a Singaporean who works for a United States-based non-profit in Singapore, said she found herself unable to send messages on Microsoft Teams around 9.30am.

"I thought there was something wrong with my WiFi network, so I restarted my router and modem, and also tried to use mobile data tethering," she said.

"But I realised that other websites were working and it was just Microsoft Teams."

Ms Ng added that she was also having problems accessing her work documents on Microsoft SharePoint and editing them on the browser-based Office 365 version of Microsoft Word.

In an update on Twitter at 11.02am, Microsoft said: "We've determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact.

"We're working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact."