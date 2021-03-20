Facebook services suffer global outage, with Instagram down for nearly a million users

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - Facebook said on Friday (March 19) its services were being affected by a number of issues, after nearly a million people across the world reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram.

“Multiple teams are working on it (the outage), and we’ll update you when we can,” Facebook’s gaming unit said in a tweet.

Several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, with #whatsappoutage trending in many countries, including India.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were nearly one million incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram, while nearly 20,000 users posted about problems with WhatsApp on the website.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.