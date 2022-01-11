Explainer: Are we ready for metaverse, or is it just a gimmick?

LAS VEGAS - The metaverse was a new but big theme at the three-day CES 2022 that concluded last Friday, as automaker Hyundai Motor Group spoke about a future where humans in the metaverse could control robots to perform tasks in the real world, and personal-care giant Procter & Gamble imagined new ways to engage consumers.

On the show floors of the annual CES, seen as a barometer of major global tech trends organised by the Consumer Tech Association (CTA), exhibitors and observers differed on whether the metaverse will finally arrive for mainstream consumers.

What exactly is the metaverse and why are tech executives convinced it is the next generation of the Internet? How does it promise to transform the way people live, work and play?

The Straits Times explains.

What is the metaverse?

The term has been around since the 1990s. It refers to shared virtual worlds over the Internet, with a focus on social connection.

Multi-player video games like Fortnite, Roblox and Minecraft, where different players can interact in a shared virtual space, are early attempts of metaverses that have been around for decades.

Over the last two years, the focus has shifted to other purposes like social interaction, workplace collaboration and virtual events.

Fortnite - originally a game focused on gun combat and fort-building - has hosted virtual concerts featuring the avatars of artists like DJ Marshmello and rapper Travis Scott.

There are also non-gaming metaverse platforms already available to the public, like VRChat, Rec Room, Microsoft's AltspaceVR and Meta's Horizon Worlds, previously called Facebook Horizon.

Many companies have begun creating their own metaverses, which can be anything from digital replicas of their physical office spaces to entirely original spaces designed by architects specifically for the virtual world.

Proponents of the metaverse say these 3D virtual worlds will soon become ubiquitous, with new functions on offer like e-commerce, education and even healthcare.

Why the sudden swell of interest?

In a word: pandemic.

Ms Emma Chiu, global director of intelligence at marketing communications agency Wunderman Thompson, said Covid-19 accelerated consumers' desire for more satisfying and immersive ways to connect.