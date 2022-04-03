European regulators raise questions about Microsoft cloud practices

BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG) - European regulators are asking Microsoft partners and rivals for information related to a complaint made against the software maker alleging anti-competitive behaviour in the cloud-computing services market.

The European Commission in March circulated a questionnaire, seen by Bloomberg News, focusing on how Microsoft licenses its products. The questions may lead to a formal inquiry, and follows an anti-trust complaint last year from France's OVH and two other cloud providers to the European Union's anti-trust watchdog over Microsoft's behaviour.

The questionnaire asks respondents whether they have signed agreements to be part of Microsoft programs that allow other partner and cloud providers to resell Microsoft programs, as well as questions around whether the company is making it harder or more expensive to run some of its programs on rival cloud providers networks.

"We can confirm indeed that the commission has received the complaint," a press officer for the European Commission said. "At this stage we cannot share any other information about this."

Microsoft - the maker of market-leading Office and Windows software - is also the No. 2 global seller of cloud infrastructure, renting computing power and storage delivered over the Internet to customers. Amazon.com is the largest vendor of such services, and Alphabet's Google is trying to catch Microsoft.

As companies increasingly mix and match programs from the vendors, or use multiple clouds, OVH and others are claiming Microsoft's software licensing terms put them at a disadvantage for running Microsoft products and make it easier or cheaper to pair things like Windows, Office and Windows Server with Microsoft's own Azure cloud.

"The cloud market is growing and European cloud providers have built successful business models using Microsoft software and services," Microsoft said in an e-mailed statement. "We're continuously evaluating how we can best support partners and make Microsoft software available to customers across all environments, including those of other cloud providers."

Microsoft has largely escaped the global anti-trust scrutiny facing other large tech companies like Meta Platforms, Apple, Google and Amazon. But the EU this month hammered out a deal on a new law that paves the way for multibillion-euro fines and acquisition bans for the worst transgressors of a new Digital Markets Act. The rules target so-called gatekeeper companies with the power to control distribution in their markets. That includes Microsoft.

The request for information asks for details on things like whether Microsoft's cloud-based Windows and Office products are capable of running on rival's cloud products or whether Microsoft would need to "make technical adjustments" to enable that. And it inquires if the respondent feels it needs to include certain Microsoft products or services in its own cloud infrastructure offering "in order to compete effectively".

The companies were also asked to compare the software licensing conditions their customers receive with those Microsoft extends to its own customers under a programme called Azure Hybrid Benefit Programme. It gives clients a discount for running certain Microsoft products, like Windows Server, in Azure rather than another cloud provider.