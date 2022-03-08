ITE grad earns diploma thorough IMDA accelerator scheme, secures job in ICT sector

SINGAPORE - He intended to further his studies after graduating from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in 2016, but Mr Muhammad Syurhan Ja'afar did his national service (NS) instead.

"I needed the money," said Mr Syurhan, 25, who was already living apart from his family then.

He managed to earn a diploma six years later, with the help of the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative aimed at equipping workers with in-demand tech skills.

He is now working at tech firm Racks Central's data centre here.

Mr Syurhan was mentioned in Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How's speech during the debate on his ministry's budget last Friday.

Mr Tan had shared plans by the Government to help polytechnic and ITE students and graduates kick-start their careers in the tech sector.

These include providing the students and graduates with end-to-end support through internships while they are in schools and apprenticeships at companies.

Graduates can further their studies and deepen their expertise through schemes under TeSA, such as the SkillsFuture Work-Study programmes - which was what Mr Syurhan did to earn his diploma.

But his path to the ICT sector was fraught with challenges.

He and his three siblings started living with their grandparents when he was in primary school.

His parents had divorced when he was nine, with his mother gaining custody of the children.

She was later arrested in Japan and is still serving a 10-year jail term there. He does not know what she was convicted of.

He moved in with a friend's family when he was about 15 years old.

"I felt that my grandparents' house was squeezy," he said, adding that he wanted some personal space.

To make ends meet while studying, he worked part-time in McDonald's and took on odd jobs.