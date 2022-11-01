Elon Musk takes tech deals to another level

Forget about the endless drama, the bots, the abrupt reversals, the spectacle, the alleged risk to the republic and all we hold dear. Here is the most important thing about Mr Elon Musk’s buying Twitter: The moguls have been unleashed.

In the old days, when a tech tycoon wanted to buy something big, he needed a company to do it. Mr Steve Case used AOL to buy Time Warner. Mr Jeff Bezos bought Whole Foods for Amazon. Mr Mark Zuckerberg used Facebook to buy Instagram and WhatsApp and Oculus, and on and on. These were corporate deals done for the bottom line, even if they might never have happened without a famous and forceful proprietor.

Mr Musk’s US$44 billion (S$62 billion) takeover of Twitter, which finally became a reality last Thursday – six months after he agreed to the deal – is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly. While he has other investors, Mr Musk will have absolute control over the fate of the short-message social media platform.

It’s a difficult deal to evaluate, even in an industry built on deals, because this one is so unusual. It came about whimsically, impulsively. But, even by the standards of Silicon Valley, where billions are casually offered for fledging operations – and even by the wallet of Mr Musk, on most days the richest man in the world – US$44 billion is quite a chunk of change.

Buying Twitter is also an overwhelmingly brash action – a belief that a communications platform that has defied all efforts to become seriously profitable, and that has been ensnared in controversy about the limits of speech almost since its founding in 2006, can be easily fixed by one person.

If you have billions of dollars these days, however, belief in yourself is never in short supply.

Mr Musk’s fortune comes from electric carmaker Tesla, which he turned into the leading vehicle for changing how Americans drive, an uphill task if there ever was one. Mr Musk and Mr Bezos are separately vying to recreate the space programme, which in the 1960s was deemed too important and too expensive to be run by anything except the federal government.

Mr Zuckerberg has changed Facebook’s name to Meta and reoriented the company to create a virtual world where people will henceforth “live”. Mr Peter Thiel, who co-founded payments firm PayPal and was an early investor in Facebook, has become the United States midterm elections’ most prominent campaign contributor, pumping tens of millions of dollars into right-wing congressional candidates. Two of his former employees are the Republican nominees for senator in Ohio and Arizona.

Professor Richard Walker, a professor emeritus of economic geography at the University of California, Berkeley and a historian of Silicon Valley, sees a shift in the locus of power.

“In this new Gilded Age, we’re being battered by billionaires rather than the corporations that were the face of the 20th century,” he said. “And the tech titans are leading the way.”

Mr Musk, who disbanded Tesla’s public relations department, didn’t respond to a message for comment.

Rich people have long wanted to own media properties, a tradition the tech titans have continued. Mr Bezos bought The Washington Post for US$250 million. Mr Marc Benioff of Salesforce owns Time magazine. Mr Pierre Omidyar of eBay developed a home-grown media empire.