Electronic Arts hacked, Fifa game source codes said to be stolen

REDWOOD CITY (California) • Electronic Arts, the video game giant behind the Battlefield, Sims and Madden NFL franchises, said that hackers stole game source code and related internal tools.

The loss was not extensive and is not expected to affect games or Electronic Arts' business, the company said last Thursday by e-mail. It did not provide other details of the attack.

"We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen," the Redwood City, California-based company said.

"No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy."

Hackers going by the name Kickass on the XSS cybercrime forum claim to have stolen a trove of data from Electronic Arts.

They first advertised the stolen data in a locked chatroom on XSS earlier last week, claiming to have the original software development kit for Microsoft's Xbox console, along with keys to crack Fifa 21, Fifa 22 and other Electronic Arts game frameworks.

In all, the hackers are trying to sell about 780 gigabytes of game data, according to the post.

"You have full capability of exploiting on all (Electronic Arts) services," the hackers claim in their post, a screenshot of which was shared with Bloomberg News by a person with access to the secret chatroom.

Electronic Arts has tightened its security since the incident and is "actively working with law-enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation," it said.

Motherboard previously reported on the incident, which sent shares of Electronic Arts down as much as 2.4 per cent last Thursday before the stock erased most of those losses.

Meanwhile, Polish video games maker CD Projekt said internal company data leaked during a February security breach is now being circulated on the Internet.

The attack, which compromised some of its internal systems including the source code to its much-hyped game Cyberpunk 2077, dealt another blow to the Warsaw-based business after the game's launch was beset by glitches.

"We are not yet able to confirm the exact contents of the data in question, though we believe it may include current/former employee and contractor details in addition to data related to our games," the company said in a statement published last Thursday.

It added that the company could not confirm whether or not the data has been manipulated or tampered with since the breach.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS