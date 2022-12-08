Dyson’s headphones-cum-personal air purifier to hit stores in China from January, S’pore in March

SINGAPORE – Global domestic appliance maker Dyson wants its technology to be worn on the streets, announcing on Thursday the sale of its first wearable device, developed in its key labs in Britain and Singapore.

Sale of the Dyson Zone, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones complete with an air-purifying snap-on face visor, will begin in January 2023 in China, followed by the United States, Britain, Hong Kong and Singapore from March.

The Singapore-headquartered company is keeping the product’s retail price close to its chest for now.

The contraption creates an unusual look for its wearer that has been likened to Princess Leia’s hair buns in the original Star Wars movie and Batman villain Bane’s mask.

But not everyone is a fan of the look, which drew mockery from some netizens when Dyson first announced the gadget in March 2022. The criticisms are a contrast to the praise that Dyson vacuum cleaners, bladeless fans and air purifiers have won for their iconic industrial look and unique bright colours.

Dyson founder James Dyson has said the Zone’s invention is proof of the company’s willingness to take risks. He wrote in an updated edition of his book Invention: “A product like the Dyson Zone headphones has never existed before. This is very much a pure invention… and the latest evidence of our willingness to take risks.”

Mr Alex Knox, Dyson’s vice-president of new product innovation, said in an interview with The Straits Times that the inspiration for the Zone started six years ago from the company’s desire to tackle outdoor air pollution.

He said: “We had a range of products to solve the problem of indoor air pollution, but you get exposed when you’re outdoors. So we started thinking: ‘Well, how do we solve that?’

“We’d seen these things that you put around your neck that blew a little bit of air up. We realised very quickly they do not work. By the time any clean air gets to your nose and mouth it’s so mixed with all the dirt you’re not actually getting any benefit.”

The realisation of the need for a bubble of clean air around the nose, and for the bubble to move as the head turns, convinced engineers that the wearable purifier had to be mounted on headgear such as a pair of headphones.

Headphones are an established category of products and would be less challenging than creating a new contraption for the head, Mr Knox added.

The initial concept for the wearable purifier comprised a backpack motor and filtration system connected to a snorkel-like mouthpiece. Compared with the initial unwieldy design, the final product – after testing more than 500 prototypes over six years in its Malmesbury and Hullavington labs in Britain – is smaller and more discreet.