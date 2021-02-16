Disney+ won't let VPN users access overseas version

It may not be possible for some Singaporeans to get their fix of The Mandalorian Star Wars TV series by using technological tricks to watch an overseas version of Disney+, such as before the video streaming service launches here officially on Feb 23.

The Walt Disney Company told The Straits Times that in line with the Disney+ subscriber agreement, it does not allow users to access Disney+ using a virtual private network (VPN) - to bypass geographical restrictions - in a territory where the service is not yet live.